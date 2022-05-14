Blasphemy: Buhari condemns Sokoto student killing, demands probe





The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has condemned the lynching of Deborah Samuel which occurred in Sokoto State on Thursday. Samuel was a Christian 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto, who was killed for allegedly blaspheming Prophet Muhammad. In a statement released via the Presidencys official Twitter account on Friday, the Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

