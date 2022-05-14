Investigate, arrest killers of Sokoto student, NASFAT cleric urges security agencies





The Chief Missioner of Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, has urged law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate and arrest all culprits involved in the killing of a female student in Sokoto. Onike made the plea in a statement on Friday while reacting to the killing of Deborah Samuel, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information