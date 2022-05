The Federal Capital Territory Administration has revealed why a building owned by Joseph Egbri, popularly known as Kpokpogri, was demolished on Saturday morning. Kpokpogri, an ex-lover to actress Tonto Dikeh, had on Saturday alleged that his building at Guzape worth over N700m was unlawfully demolished by the Federal Capital Development Authority without notice. In a Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information