World number one Novak Djokovic took his place in the Italian Open final on Saturday by claiming his 1,000th career win in straight sets over Norways Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-3 in Rome. Djokovic will face Monte Carlo Masters champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sundays final, the Serbs fourth in as many years in the Italian capital Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

