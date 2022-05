Kayode Idowu, a student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, who was seen in a viral video being brutalised by some members of the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Amotekun, in Osun State on May 30, shares his experience with SOLOMON ODENIYI Can you recall what happened on May 30′ In the early hours Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper