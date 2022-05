Chairman of a faction in the Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Wale Ojo, on Sunday, said the process of his defection to the All Progressives Congress has commenced. There had been insinuations that Ojo had defected to APC to reunite with his kinsman from Ile-Ife, Senator Iyiola Omisore, the National Secretary Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper