Abdulmumin Jibrin, a top campaigner for All Progressives Congress chieftain, Bola Tinubu, has given reasons for dumping the presidential campaign of the ex-governor of Lagos State. In a statement on Saturday, Jibrin said he had no choice but to quit Tinubus presidential campaign after his exit from the APC to the New Nigeria Peoples Party Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

