The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has condemned the killing of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, murdered over alleged blasphemy. In a statement on Monday, the APC presidential aspirant said no where in the Quran read by him justified killings. The statement Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper