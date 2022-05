The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has condemned the killing of Deborah Yakubu, a 200 level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State, describing the act as a crime not only against the Christian community but humanity at large. Governor Sule condemned the act of killing the student during a security meeting Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information