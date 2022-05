The suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has been promoted to the level of Assistant Inspector-General of Police. The Police Service Commissions spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, announced Magus elevation on Monday. According to Ani, Magu was promoted alongside some senior officers at the 15th Plenary Meeting of the commission on Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper