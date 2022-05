Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board has given reasons why some results of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination may not be released. The PUNCH had reported that JAMB released 2022 UTME results on Saturday. In an interview with The PUNCH on Monday, Head, Public Affairs and Protocol in JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, listed reasons that Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information