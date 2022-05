Chairman of Kebbi screening committee, Osita Okechukwu, announced on Tuesday that 3,000 States House of Assembly aspirants will be screened nationwide to decide who will clinch the All Progressive Congress tickets ahead of the 2023 general elections. Okechukwu disclosed this at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, venue of the screening for States House of Assembly Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper