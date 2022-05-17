ASUU strike: Army harassmentll provoke total shutdown, says group

By
Headliners
-
1



A group that has been at the forefront of the students protests across Nigeria, the Fund Education Coalition, has talked tough over the harassment of soldiers on students protesting the lingering strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities. The PUNCH had reported earlier Tuesday that soldiers had stormed the scene of protesting students Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR