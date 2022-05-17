Correctional service arrests officer in Kano over accidental discharge





The Kano State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service has confirmed the unfortunate incident of accidental discharge, which led to the death of a vendor and another, injured within the vicinity of the Goron Dutse Medium Security Custodial Centre. The Commands Public Relations Officer, DSC Musbahu Lawan, made the confirmation in a statement issued on Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information