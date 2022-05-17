Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, has slammed the Federal Capital Territory Administration led by the FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, over the demolition of allegedly approved structures. The group condemned the practice of throwing the poor outside the streets with no option of resettlement or some forms of compensation to help Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Demolition of Kpokpogris Abuja house, others politically motivated HURIWA