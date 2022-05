Gunmen have written letters to nine local government areas in Anambra State to be attacked soon. The local government areas listed to be attacked are Ihiala, Aguata, Nnewi South, Awka North, Awka South, Idemili North, Idemili South, Orumba South, Orumba North and Anambra East. In a message to the LGAs, the anonymous group warned security Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper