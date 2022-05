The Director-General of the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, has said the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has the qualities of the kind of leader Nigeria needs this time, which is why she is backing him to clinch the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress. She added that Bello is truly Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper