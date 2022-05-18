2023: US vows to impose visa restriction on promoters of violence

The United States of America said it would impose visa restrictions on anyone who promotes violence as Nigeria holds its general election in 2023. Americas Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Mr Michael Gonzales, handed out the warning at an international conference with the theme: United States Policy and Nigerias National Decisions in the Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

