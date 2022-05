Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has retired from international football, his countrys federation has confirmed. Barcelonas Aubameyang, who is Gabons all-time top scorer with 30 goals in 72 appearances, sent a letter to the federation on Tuesday, confirming his decision. After 13 years of pride in representing my country, I announce I am ending my international Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper