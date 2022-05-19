A coalition of civil society organisations has called for a forensic audit of the $366 million Ogoni clean-up, stating that the remediation programme had failed to address the pollution and environmental degradation in the area. The CSOs also called for field assessments of the projects carried out in Ogoniland by the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today CSOs demand audit of $366m Ogoni clean-up, allege secret fund disbursement