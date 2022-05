As part of efforts to avert the spread of unrest that occurred in neighbouring state of Sokoto following the alleged blasphemy that led to the murder of Deborah Yakubu, the Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkanah, held a peace-building meeting with all the religious leaders and other stakeholders at the Police Command Headquarters, Gusau. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

