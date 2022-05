Owerri, the Imo state capital, was shut on Wednesday as residents observed the sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra in respect to its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who was arraigned by the Federal Government at the Abuja Federal High Court. Banks, schools, offices, and markets were shut as our correspondent monitored the development. Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper