The leadership of Amotekun Corps in Osun State, on Wednesday, paraded suspected criminals arrested in different parts of the state for various crimes. Giving details of the offences committed by one of the suspects, the Osun Field Commander of Amotekun, Amitolu Shittu, said a 31-year-old Kola Ademola was arrested by the operatives for robbery. Shittu Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper