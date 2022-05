Troops of the 2 Brigade Nigerian Army in a combined operation with operatives of the Nigerian Police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps on Wednesday raided a kidnappers hideout in Akwa Ibom and killed a notorious kingpin and gang leader, Otobong Moses, popularly called Otoabasi. The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 2 Brigade, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper