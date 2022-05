A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Cross River State, Pastor Usani Usani, has defected to the Peoples Redemption Party. The former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs confirmed the defection on Thursday in a phone conversation with journalists. The party had a consensus arrangement for the governorship ticket which 17 aspirants were jostling for. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

