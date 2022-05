No fewer than 10,000 youths on Saturday staged a rally in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital to declare their support for Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bellos 2023 presidential ambition. The youths marched from the Kaura plaza along Jos road to the U-turn linking Shendam road, carrying inscriptions indicating their love and support for Bello. The youths Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information