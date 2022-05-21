Abductees families ask FG to hasten rescue as FG suspends trains resumption

The Nigerian Railway Corporation has announced that it is postponing the resumption date for the Abuja Kaduna train services. This came as families of the abductees welcomed the development and urged the Federal Government to hasten its rescue efforts. The Deputy Director, Public Relations, at the NRC, Yakub Mahmood, made the announcement of the postponement Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
