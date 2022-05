The Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders has called on the General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, to go ahead and hold his crusade in Aba, Abia State. In a press release signed by its President-General, Goodluck Ibem, the group urged Pastor Kumuyi to ignore the warning of the spokesman of Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper