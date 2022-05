A paramount traditional ruler in Nasarawa state, the Sangarin Shabu, Mahmoud Bwalla, has commended the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Shauib Faisal, for his efforts in tackling the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria. Bwalla stated this in Lafia on Friday during a press briefing in honour of the Executive Director who Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper