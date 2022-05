Students, on Saturday, stormed the venue for a programme, Royal African Young Leadership Forum, an initiative founded by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi. The students protested the lingering strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities. The programme was designed to award young Nigerians and youths with outstanding leadership roles. The programme, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper