Two suspected kidnappers, Aminu Lawal, aka Aminu Kano, and Murtala Dawu, aka Mugala, said to be members of a gang code-named the Yellow Ashana, speak on their involvement in the infamous kidnap of 140 pupils of the Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna State, and 16 students of the Greenfield University on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway in Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper