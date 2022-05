A Christian cleric, identified as Venerable Olu Obanla, has reportedly been kidnapped along Ifon-Okeluse Road in the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State on Saturday. It was gathered that the victims were travelling along the road when the hoodlums accosted and dragged them into the bush to an unknown destination. A source said shortly Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information