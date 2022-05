A presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, on Saturday, said if elected President in the 2023 general election, his administration would partner with the Ndigbo to industrialise Nigeria. Tambuwal said the partnership would focus more on skill acquisition programmes to engage Nigerians, especially, the youths, irrespective of Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper