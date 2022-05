The abducted Chairman of Keffi Local Government Area in Nasarawa State, Muhammad Shehu-Baba, and his aide, Dr Tanimu Mohammed, have regained freedom from their abductors. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed this to NAN on Sunday in Lafia. The Keffi LGA Chairman, with his aide, were kidnapped on Keffi-Akwanga road Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper