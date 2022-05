Christians in their hundreds on Sunday gathered at the Evangelical Church of Winning All, Sabon-Tasha, Kaduna, to intercede for the country. This is in full compaliance with the directives from the Christian Association of Nigeria that Christians should protests the lynching of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, who Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper