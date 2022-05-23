Ex-sports minister, others emerge PDP senatorial candidates in Kwara

By
Headliners
-
8



Peoples Democratic Party candidates for the three Senatorial Districts of Kwara State have emerged after the primary elections held in the respective districts on Monday. All the three candidates emerged through consensus arrangement and affirmation by the party delegates at the primaries supervised by officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission. In Kwara Central, a Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR