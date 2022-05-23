Peoples Democratic Party candidates for the three Senatorial Districts of Kwara State have emerged after the primary elections held in the respective districts on Monday. All the three candidates emerged through consensus arrangement and affirmation by the party delegates at the primaries supervised by officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission. In Kwara Central, a Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Ex-sports minister, others emerge PDP senatorial candidates in Kwara