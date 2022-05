Former Minister of Transportation and Presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Amaechi, has promised to turn the tide of insecurity and poverty around in the country if elected in 2023. Amaechi stated this while addressing delegates of the APC in Katsina State, the home state of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

