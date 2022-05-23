Umahi rates Buharis performance, says insecurity in South-East not imported





Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has claimed that insecurity in Ebonyi State and the South-East is politically-motivated, noting that insecurity worsened after he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for All Progressives Congress. While appearing as a guest on Channels TV, Umahi ruled out foreigners as the masterminds of insecurity in the South-East. He also argued Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

