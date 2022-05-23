Why FG approved tax reliefs for tech startups Pantami





The Federal Government approved tax reliefs for tech startups to enable the implementation of strategies to encourage and support the development and growth of more Innovation-Driven Enterprises. The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, said this in a statement Sunday by his technical assistant, Femi Adeluyi. Pantami also said the tax reliefs Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information