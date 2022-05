The crisis has hit the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State with one of the governorship aspirants, Alhaji Sani Shaaban, protesting against the congress which produced 2,619 delegates. The PUNCH had reported that the Appeal Committee for the Ad hoc Delegate Congresses of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State, on Saturday, upheld the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper