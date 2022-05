A Christian cleric, Venerable Olu Obanla, who was abducted few days ago by some gunmen, has regained his freedom. Obanla, along with his son, was reportedly kidnapped along Ifon-Okeluse Road in the Ose Local Government Area of the state on Saturday. After the abduction, the hoodlums were said to have contacted the family of the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper