A Nigerian celebrity, Mr Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, was declared the winner of the PDP primary for the Eti-Osa constituency House of Representatives ticket in the 2023 general election. Banky W had a landslide victory, polling 28 out of 31 votes cast by delegates at the primary. He contested against a legal Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

