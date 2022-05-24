JUST IN: Reps member floors Dino Melaye to clinch PDP senatorial ticket

The lawmaker representing Kabba/Bunu Ijumu Federal constituency, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf, has defeated Senator Dino Melaye to clinch the Peoples Democratic Party senatorial ticket in Kogi State. Yusuf defeated Melaye, who represented Kogi West in the 8th Assembly with 163 votes as against 99 votes polled by Melaye. In a rerun election held Tuesday in Kaba, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
