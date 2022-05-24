Panic as gunmen issue ultimatum to withdraw soldiers from South-East





The suspected killers of the lawmaker representing the Aguata II Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye, have allegedly issued ultimatum to politicians to immediately withdraw soldiers from the South-East within 48 hours. This ultimatum was contained in a letter found beside the beheaded head of the murdered lawmaker. Okoye, who was Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

