Two sitting senators from Ondo State, Ayo Akinyelure and Nicholas Tofowomo, have lost their bid to return to the upper chamber of the National Assembly after losing tickets in the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party on Monday. Akinyelure is representing Ondo Central Senatorial District while Tofowomo represents Ondo South Senatorial District. In the Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information