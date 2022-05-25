Ex-Army chief Buratai, others donate campaign bus to APC





Former Chief of Army Staff and Nigerias Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, General Tukur Buratai; Nigeria High Commissioner to the Republic of Zambia, Nwanebike Oghi; and some non-career ambassadors on Wednesday presented an 18-seater bus to the leadership of the All Progressive Congress. The white bus, which was manufactured by Innoson Motors, was branded Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information