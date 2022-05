Eleven newborn babies died in a hospital blaze in the western Senegalese city of Tivaouane late on Wednesday, President Macky Sall said. I have just learned with pain and dismay about the deaths of 11 newborn babies in the fire at the neonatal department of the public hospital, Sall wrote on Twitter just before midnight Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

