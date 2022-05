Veteran Nollywood actress, Iretiola Doyle, has appreciated her colleague, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, who saved her (Doyles) daughter, Jemiyo, from bullies. In a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, Ireti noted that her daughter, who just turned 18, was once an object of bullying in her school. She noted that when Adesua stepped into the issue, the bullying Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper