Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday evening, emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the state for next years general elections. Abiodun secured the victory to pursue his second term bid at the partys primary election held at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, the state capital. The incumbent governor Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper