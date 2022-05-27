BREAKING: INEC extends primaries deadline by six days

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Friday bowed to pressure from political parties seeking the extension of the June 3 deadline for the conduct of primary elections by approving an additional six days extension. The electoral umpire, however, clarified that the extension is granted in respect of outstanding primaries only and not those already concluded. Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

